Franklin McCain, civil rights activist and one of the Greensboro Four, died this month.

His legacy is commemorated at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at the Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro. And a decision by Governor Pat McCrory means the 12th congressional district seat vacated by democrat Mel Watt will remain open until the election in November. Host Frank Stasio gets the latest on these triad news stories from WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii.