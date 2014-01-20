Acclaimed Conductor/Musician On The State Of Things Tuesday

The State of Things will be Live at Triad Stage in Greensboro on January 21.

Frank Stasio will have a number of guests including the Azerbaijani violinist who has led the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra for more than a decade.

Musician, arranger and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky has performed across the globe: from Azerbaijan to Moscow and Los Angeles to New York.

For the last decade, he has served as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Sikovetsky will perform live on the Triad Stage.

You are invited to be a part of the audience.

