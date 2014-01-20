Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Acclaimed Conductor/Musician On The State Of Things Tuesday

Dmitry Sitkovetsky
Greensboro Symphony
/

The State of Things will be Live at Triad Stage in Greensboro on January 21.

Frank Stasio will have a number of guests including the Azerbaijani violinist who has led the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra for more than a decade.

Musician, arranger and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky has performed across the globe: from Azerbaijan to Moscow and Los Angeles to New York.

For the last decade, he has served as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Sikovetsky will perform live on the Triad Stage.

You are invited to be a part of the audience.
 

Greensboro Symphony
Carol Jackson
Carol Jackson has been with WUNC since 2006. As Digital News Editor, she writes stories for wunc.org, and helps reporters and hosts make digital versions of their radio stories. She is also responsible for sharing stories on social media. Previously, Carol spent eight years with WUNC's nationally syndicated show The Story with Dick Gordon, serving as Managing Editor and Interim Senior Producer.
