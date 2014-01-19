Mount Moriah’s Heather McEntire On 3 Musicians She's Loving Right Now

You may know Heather McEntire as the vocalist and guitar player of Mount Moriah. The beloved band has released two albums and toured nationally, but they call the Triangle their home.

Now Heather is stepping out on her own. On Saturday, January 25, she’ll be performing at the Motorco Music Hall in Durham, opening for Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls. The singer-songwriter also recently accepted a full-time job at Girls Rock NC. (The organization works to empower young girls to play music.)

Before Heather sat down to chat with Frank Stasio, we asked her what she's listening to these days:

Amy Ray's "Goodnight Tender"

Heather says: "This album is really raw, soulful, and moving."

http://youtu.be/vWw14MJ-xzM

Midnight Plus One's forthcoming record (The title is to be announced.)

Heather says: "This the kind of punk rock band I've always wanted to be in."

http://youtu.be/YUypYz2cYo0

Ex Hex's live videos

Heather says: "I've been a fan of Mary Timony's previous work. And I'm excited about her new rock outfit."

http://youtu.be/25h-AMz5Z3U