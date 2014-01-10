Durham Singer-Songwriter Anna Rose Beck Writes Of Love, Loss And Longing On New Album

When singer-songwriter Anna Rose Beck last appeared on our show, she was trading engineering studies at Duke University for a full-time career as a musician. Now she is fully devoted to her musical career and her newest album, Glass House in Outer Space, garnered a lot of support on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter.

Anna Rose Beck performs live in-studio, and talks with Frank Stasio about her new album. She is joined by ElanaScheiner on cello and Marc Harkness on guitar.

Anna Rose Beck is performing at Motorco on January 26th for her album release party.