Lessons From Holocaust Survivors For Today’s Youth

As the years pass since the Nazi Holocaust, fewer and fewer survivors remain to tell their powerful stories.

One North Carolina organization, the Chapel Hill-Durham Holocaust Speakers Bureau, seeks to preserve the important lessons of the Holocaust for future generations. Host Frank Stasio talks with bureau organizer and daughter of two Holocaust survivors, Sharon Halperin, and local Holocaust survivors Renee Fink and Peter Stein.

