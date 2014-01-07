Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Do Most Politicians Come From Money? Here's What The Research Says

Nicholas Carnes is an Assistant Professor of Public Policy at Duke University and author of "White-Collar Government: The Hidden Role of Class in Economic Policy Making” (University of Chicago Press/2013).

Carnes speaks with Frank Stasio on Tuesday January 7, 2014 about money and politics.

"No one on the Supreme Court was a blue-collar worker. The average member of Congress spent less than 2 percent of his or her pre-congressional career in working-class jobs. At least since World War II, no one from the working class has gone on to become President. The average state legislature is less than 5 percent working class. Even at the local level, workers make up less than 10 percent of the vast majority of local governments. And these patterns have been around for as long as we have data on them. That was a big surprise to me, and part of the reason that I wanted to write this book." - Nicholas Carnes as reported by blogger Deborah Kalb

 

 

