TV Exchange Sparks Partisan Debate

When NC NAACP President William Barber sparred with state budget director Art Pope about the state’s political policies, it made headlines. The exchange spun off of a press conference where Barber announced plans to picket stores owned by Pope.

Host Frank Stasio continues the political discussion with Francis De Luca, president of the Civitas Institute, a conservative think tank funded in part by the John William Pope Foundation; and Irving Joyner, a law professor at North Carolina Central University and an attorney for the state NAACP.