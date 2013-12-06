'The Voice' Finalist Comes Home To Raleigh

Kat Robichaud was a musician long before she got her big break on this season of NBC’s “The Voice.” She was in a cover band for years before landing a spot on the hit television series. She was eliminated from the show a few weeks ago, but said on the State of Things today that her time there was a highlight of her career.

"It was a dream come true," she said. "It was amazing."

On the show, celebrity musicians act as mentors to the singers. Three mentors chose Robichaud. She had to decide whether to work with Adam Levine of Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera or CeeLo Green.

"I had the privilege of picking CeeLo, and he was an outstanding mentor," she said. "I love his voice. I think he and I have the same soul and raspiness to our voice."

She also talked about getting to meet her idol, the singer Amanda Palmer. Palmer was accompanied by her husband, the writer Neil Gaiman.

Robichaud is back in Raleigh, but will be returning to "The Voice" soon. She will perform for the season finale on December 17th.

http://youtu.be/z2fRyEiP8Do