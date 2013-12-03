Raleigh Native Rocks Project Runway

When Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn told contestants on Season 12 to “make it work,” North Carolina State University students saw a familiar face.

Justin LeBlanc teaches fashion and design at North Carolina State University and he was a finalist on the Lifetime reality series this year. As the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, LeBlanc made headlines not only for his design skill, but for showing that his deafness did not hinder his ability to achieve.

Host Frank Stasio talks with LeBlanc about Project Runway, his design work and his future.