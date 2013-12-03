Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Raleigh Native Rocks Project Runway

779153.jpg
jleblancdesigns.com
/

  

When Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn told contestants on Season 12 to “make it work,” North Carolina State University students saw a familiar face.

Justin LeBlanc teaches fashion and design at North Carolina State University and he was a finalist on the Lifetime reality series this year. As the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, LeBlanc made headlines not only for his design skill, but for showing that his deafness did not hinder his ability to achieve.

Host Frank Stasio talks with LeBlanc about Project Runway, his design work and his future.

Tags

The State of ThingsFashionDesignProject RunwayDeaf
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio