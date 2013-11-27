American Indian Students In Higher Education

Since 2010, the number of American Indian students in the UNC system has been declining.

Today, there are 87 American Indian students in a student population of 19,000 undergraduate students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Amy Locklear Hertel, director of the American Indian Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Ben Frey, a post doctoral fellow in American Studies at the UNC-Chapel Hill about NC American Indians in higher education.