Classical Music Comes Alive In The Triangle

Indy Rock does a good job of getting new music out to the ears of listeners. The same cannot be said of classical style music or opera.

Contemporary composers struggle for the recognition that greats like Beethoven and Mozart still receive. Shawn Galvin and New Music Raleigh is trying to change that by bringing new composed pieces to Triangle audiences. One of those projects is All Souls, a production at CAM Raleigh by composer John Supko. Host Frank Stasio talks to John Supko, an assistant professor at Duke University and the creator of All Souls; and Shawn Galvin, curator for New Music Raleigh.