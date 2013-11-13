Duke Health System Faces Changing Medical Terrain

The Affordable Care Act is reaching into every community in the United States.

The changes have consequences for hospitals struggling to understand how they fit into the new medical landscape. North Carolina is one of the states that rejected the Medicaid expansion provided for under the Act. The effects of that will be felt by the three hospitals in the Duke University Health System. Host Frank Stasio talks to Dr. Victor Dzau, head of the Duke University Health System, about the changing medical terrain in North Carolina.