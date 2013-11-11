Veterans Find Employment In Business Ownership

One of the most pressing concerns for armed services members returning home is employment.

The transition to the civilian workforce can be daunting for veterans. Some opt to form their own businesses and use the skills obtained in the military for entrepreneurial endeavors. Host Frank Stasio talks with two veteran business owners: Matt Victoriano served in the Marine Corps and now owns Intrepid Life Coffee & Spirits in Durham; Jason Brockus is an Army veteran and owner of Simply Better Seafood and Simply Better Thai in Fayetteville.