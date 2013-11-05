War: What Is It Good For?

War. The country has been engaged in it for the last decade, and yet the majority of the population knows it as little more than images on a screen.

Two artists want to change that. Christopher McElroen and T. Ryder Smith created the interactive theater experience “Measure Back,” to explore war and to ask the question: Can we understand it if we haven’t experienced it? Host Frank Stasio talks today with McElroen and Smith about their production, presented by Duke Performances at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham tomorrow through Saturday.