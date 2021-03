At 22 years old, Lucy Daniels was a best-selling author and a Guggenheim Award winner. But she spent five years hospitalized for severe anorexia and the trauma of sudden success led Daniels to stop writing for much of her adult life. After a 40 year gap, Lucy Daniels took up writing again. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Daniels, a writer and clinical psychologist, about her newest book, “Walking with Moonshine: My Life in Stories” (iUniverse/ 2013).