Art Exhibit Marks 25th Anniversary Of The Stone Center

The UNC Stone Center is celebrating 25 years of promoting black scholarship in the Chapel Hill community. The Center’s first exhibit of the season features the portraiture work of Brooklyn-based artist Tim Okamura. "This Story Has Not Yet Been Told…" draws from Brooklyn life, hip-hop culture, and storytelling. Host Frank Stasio talks with Stone Center director Joseph Jordan and Okamura about the paintings and the work of the Stone Center. 

The State of ThingsAfrican-AmericansSonja Haynes Stone CenterBlack StudiesArtStorytelling
