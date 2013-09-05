Child Welfare And Immigration Enforcement

Last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported more than 400,000 people. But what happens when those deportees are parents? Children may end up in foster care as parents abroad struggle to regain custody.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Donna Shumate, an attorney in Sparta, North Carolina; Nina Rabin, director of the Bacon Immigration Law and Policy Program at the University of Arizona; and Annick Lenoir-Peek, parent representation coordinator at the North Carolina Office for Parent Representation.