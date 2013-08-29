Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Evolving Labor Movement in North Carolina

Across the country today, thousands of fast food workers are walking off their jobs to demand a living wage and the right to unionize. WalMart employees have also walked off the job as part of an effort to force the company to change their policies. WalMart workers will again strike nationwide next week.

In North Carolina, the strikes and walkouts are a continuation of a long, evolving struggle for workers that started in textile mills and tobacco factories decades ago.

Frank Stasio talks with Willieta Duke, fast food worker and organizer; Heysoll Rodriguez, organizer with the Our Walmart campaign; David Zonderman, North Carolina State University history professor; and Bob Korstad, Duke University professor of public policy and history.

The State of ThingsFast FoodLaborUnions
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
