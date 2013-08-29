The Evolving Labor Movement in North Carolina

Across the country today, thousands of fast food workers are walking off their jobs to demand a living wage and the right to unionize. WalMart employees have also walked off the job as part of an effort to force the company to change their policies. WalMart workers will again strike nationwide next week.

In North Carolina, the strikes and walkouts are a continuation of a long, evolving struggle for workers that started in textile mills and tobacco factories decades ago.

Frank Stasio talks with Willieta Duke, fast food worker and organizer; Heysoll Rodriguez, organizer with the Our Walmart campaign; David Zonderman, North Carolina State University history professor; and Bob Korstad, Duke University professor of public policy and history.