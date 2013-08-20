Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Why Adults Love A Spelling Bee

Norman Rockwell’s Cousin Reginald Spells Peloponnesus (Spelling Bee)
Google Art Project
/

Last May, a 13-year-old boy won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with the word “knaidel.”  The Yiddish word, which means dumpling, was a controversial selection. But these bees are not just for kids. Adults enjoy the opportunity to wax nostalgic while showing their spelling skills. Flyleaf Books and the University of North Carolina Humanities Program are hosting an Adult Spelling Bee on Friday at 6:30pm.

Host Frank Stasio talks wtih Max Owre, associate director of UNC Program in the Humanities, and Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large for Merriam Webster, about the unique competition.

Tags

The State of ThingsFlyleaf BooksUniversity of North Carolina Humanities Program
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen