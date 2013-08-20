Why Adults Love A Spelling Bee

Last May, a 13-year-old boy won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with the word “knaidel.” The Yiddish word , which means dumpling , was a controversial selection. But these bees are not just for kids. Adults enjoy the opportunity to wax nostalgic while showing their spelling skills. Flyleaf Books and the University of North Carolina Humanities Program are hosting an Adult Spelling Bee on Friday at 6:30pm.

Host Frank Stasio talks wtih Max Owre, associate director of UNC Program in the Humanities, and Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large for Merriam Webster , about the unique competition.