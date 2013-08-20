Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, One Year Later

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rolled out a plan to allow undocumented young people who meet certain requirements to receive a temporary legal reprieve. More than 17,000 people in North Carolina have applied for status under the measure, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Yasmin Garcia Rico, a young woman who was granted the new status. He’ll also speak with immigration attorney Jeremy McKinney; and Dani Moore, director of the Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project at the North Carolina Justice Center, about how the initiative affects North Carolinians.