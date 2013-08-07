Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Radio Documentarian Spends A Year Riding Cargo Ships

Allison Swaim at the start of her voyage across the globe.

Allison Swaim spent a year at sea. She rode on eight different cargo ships, documenting life onboard and circumnavigating the world.

She came back a year ago with hours of tape and hundreds of photos from her adventure. When she returned, Allison opened up her collection to artists, who made their own art in response to her work. The show, “Hold Capacity/Trade Route Stories, Reimagined,” features the work of a group of local artists who collaborated with Allison. 

The Carrack Modern Gallery in Durham is hosting the show through this Saturday.  Host Frank Stasio talks with artist Allison Swaim about her new project.

