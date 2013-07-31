Flight Of The Oystercatcher

The oystercatcher is the clown of the bird world. It has pink legs, a long orange bill and bright yellow eyes. And the eastern population of the oystercatcher is in danger. There are only about 11,000 in existence, and scientists are doing everything they can to make sure they stick around. Lindsay Addison is a coastal biologist for Audobon, North Carolina. She’s involved in a project to track the migratory patterns of these beach birds. Host Frank Stasio talks to her about the project.