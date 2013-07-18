Bringing The World Home To You

Scientist Looks At Super Materials In Superhero Comics

When you watch an X-men movie or read a Captain America comic, you can find a new way to look at material science. Superhero comics can be just as much science as they are magic. When you take a look at Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s Shield or Wolverine’s bones, you begin to see a trend of material science colliding with these superheroes’ stories.

Suveen Mathaudu joins Host Frank Stasio to talk about material science in comic books, and how it can be compared to our real world.

Suveen Mathaudhu is a professor in the department of Material Science and Engineering at North Carolina State University. He’s also the program manager of Synthesis and Processing at the US Army Research Office.

