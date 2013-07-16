Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Greensboro's Downtown Curfew For Youth Is Underway

Greensboro established a summer curfew for its youth.
Jeff Tiberii
/

The Triad has a few changes in store for their region’s youth this summer, including a new summer curfew.

The Greensboro City Council voted on the curfew in a special meeting, and it went into effect on July 3. The new restriction stipulates that teenagers are not to be in downtown without an adult between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. 

Jeff Tiberii is WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and joins State of Things Host Frank Stasio live at the Triad Stage to discuss the curfew and other new developments in the Triad.

 
 
 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreensboro City CouncilCurfewGreensboro
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii