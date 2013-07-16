Greensboro's Downtown Curfew For Youth Is Underway

The Triad has a few changes in store for their region’s youth this summer, including a new summer curfew.

The Greensboro City Council voted on the curfew in a special meeting, and it went into effect on July 3. The new restriction stipulates that teenagers are not to be in downtown without an adult between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Jeff Tiberii is WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and joins State of Things Host Frank Stasio live at the Triad Stage to discuss the curfew and other new developments in the Triad.









