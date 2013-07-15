Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Trayvon Martin's Killing Reverberates In North Carolina

On Saturday, July 13, George Zimmerman was pronounced not guilty of second degree murder for the killing of Trayvon Martin. The jury acquitted him on the grounds of self-defense. What does self-defense mean in a case like this?

Before the trial began, Judge Deborah Nelson forbade use of the term “racial profiling” in the courtroom. How does race play into the criminal justice system? 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with a panel of experts to discuss these questions and what the Trayvon Martin case in Florida means for us in North Carolina. His guests are:

  • Mark Anthony Neal is a Professor of African and African-American Studies at Duke University
  • Irving Joyner is a professor of law at North Carolina Central University and the legal counsel for the North Carolina NAACP
  • Nia Wilson is Executive Director of the Spirit House
  • Alexis Pauline Gumbs is a black feminist scholar and poet

Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
