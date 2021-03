Two weeks ago, the North Carolina Music Love Army did not exist. It was just an idea.

Now, the North Carolina Music Love Army is a 40 plus-member music collective singing out against the actions of the North Carolina legislature and supporting Moral Mondays.

Seven members of the collective join Frank in the studio today and play live. They are Jon Lindsay, Caitlin Cary, Lynn Blakey, Snuzz, Skylar Gudasz, Shirlette Ammons and Jesse Huebner.