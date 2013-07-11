Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Carrboro Poet Laureate Bridges Past And Present

The small town of Carrboro was once a prominent mill town in the early to mid-1900s. But after all of the mills closed down and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill continued to grow, the town became a haven to students and an evolving arts scene. And Carrboro Poet Laureate Jay Bryan wants to use the arts as a way to remember and honor the town’s history.

Jay Bryan has been the town’s Poet Laureate since 2010, and this summer he steps down from his position. Jay joins Host Frank Stasio to discuss the role of poetry in a town of transition.

