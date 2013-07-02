Reporters Tell The Story Of Che Guevara's Execution

The life of Argentinean revolutionary Che Guevara has long been celebrated and vilified by many. But the story many have yet to hear is of Che’s capture and execution in 1967 Bolivia. The mission to capture Che was one of the first to employ United States Green Berets. Kevin Maurer and Mitch Weiss' fascination with this mission led them to write their newest book "Hunting Che: How a U.S. Special Forces Team Helped Capture the World's Most Famous Revolutionary" (Berkley Hardcover/2013). Mitch Weiss is an investigative journalist for the Associated Press; Kevin Maurer is a reporter who has covered the special operations forces for eight years. Mitch and Kevin join host Frank Stasio to discuss their book.