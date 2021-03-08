US Special Forces

-
A female soldier is poised to become the first to graduate from the Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg and don the…
Retired Major Ivan Castro’s life was forever changed September 2, 2006, when a mortar landed near him in Iraq. Two of the men in his unit were killed and…
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin served with the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg. During seven deployments over the course of 15 years, he…
Debbie Crain and Laura Lauffer both grew up near Fort Bragg, both with fathers in the military. Crain's father fought in World War II, Lauffer's served in…
For 16 years, Lenore Yarger and Steve Woolford have answered the phone at the G.I. Rights Hotline, a number military service members can call for free and…
When Tom McCollum transitioned from the 82nd Airborne to Special Forces, he knew the training would be tough.The Special Forces Qualification Course, or Q…
Libby Brice was 20 years old in 1961 when she got a job on post as a secretary for the Criminal Investigation Division, one of only three women in the…
The life of Argentinean revolutionary Che Guevara has long been celebrated and vilified by many. But the story many have yet to hear is of Che’s capture…
