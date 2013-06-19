Businessman Finds Spiritual Roots Of Capitalism

Augie Turak is a successful businessman with two software companies under his belt. For the past 17 years, he’s studied the business strategies of a group of Trappist Monks living in South Carolina.

His new book about them is called, “Business Secrets of the Trappist Monks: One CEO’s Quest for Meaning and Authenticity” (Columbia Business School Publishing/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks to him about what he learned.