The State of Things

Musician Jeanne Jolly Returns From National Tour

Jeanne Jolly visited our studio a year ago in the early stages of working on her album, “Angels.” Now, she is back in the midst of a national tour promoting her album. She has performed at such venues as Rachel Ray’s Feedback Festival at “South by Southwest,” and tonight at 8p.m. she is back home in Raleigh playing at the Lincoln Theatre. She joins our host Frank Stasio to talk about her album and national tour.

Here's the music video for "Sweet Love" from Jeanne Jolly's album "Angels:"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHVuxnB4LUQ

The State of Things
Adija Manley
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
