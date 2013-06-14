Musician Jeanne Jolly Returns From National Tour

Jeanne Jolly visited our studio a year ago in the early stages of working on her album, “Angels.” Now, she is back in the midst of a national tour promoting her album. She has performed at such venues as Rachel Ray’s Feedback Festival at “South by Southwest,” and tonight at 8p.m. she is back home in Raleigh playing at the Lincoln Theatre. She joins our host Frank Stasio to talk about her album and national tour.

Here's the music video for "Sweet Love" from Jeanne Jolly's album "Angels:"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHVuxnB4LUQ