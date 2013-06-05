Jeff Deaver Breathes New Life Into Popular Character

Best-selling author Jeffery Deaver has garnered international acclaim through his murder mystery series of novels featuring former NYPD homicide detective Lincoln Rhyme. After becoming a quadriplegic, Rhyme now works as a forensic consultant with the department. In Deaver's latest installment, "The Kill Room," Rhyme finds himself up against the United States government. Today on The State of Things, host Frank Stasio talks with Jeffery Deaver about Rhyme's newest challenge.