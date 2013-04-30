Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Photographer Spends Forty Years Capturing Rural County

The cover of One Place: Paul Kwilecki and Four Decades of Photographs from Decatur County, Georgia. Edited and with an introduction by Tom Rankin, coedited by Iris Tillman Hill.
http://documentarystudies.duke.edu
/

Many photographers in this day and age seek to capture as many worlds as they can in their lifetime. Paul Kwilecki did all of this while staying in Decatur County, Georgia for over four decades.

Tom Rankin, director of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, recently edited the book "One Place: Paul Kwilecki and Four Decades of Photographs from Decatur County Georgia" (UNC Press/2013). Tom Rankin joins us on the program to talk about the life and work of Paul Kwilecki.

http://vimeo.com/63927231

Tags

The State of ThingsArtsPhotographyDuke University
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio