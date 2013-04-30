Photographer Spends Forty Years Capturing Rural County

Many photographers in this day and age seek to capture as many worlds as they can in their lifetime. Paul Kwilecki did all of this while staying in Decatur County, Georgia for over four decades.

Tom Rankin, director of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, recently edited the book "One Place: Paul Kwilecki and Four Decades of Photographs from Decatur County Georgia" (UNC Press/2013). Tom Rankin joins us on the program to talk about the life and work of Paul Kwilecki.

http://vimeo.com/63927231