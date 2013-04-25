What Is A Bastard Film?

A bastard film is a film that does not fit into any particular category. Bastard films are offensive, disturbing or just plain nonsensical.

This weekend, a group of film scholars and archivists will come together at the first ever Bastard Film Encounter in Raleigh to discuss the films' worth as cultural artifacts. What should be preserved for future scholars and what is just plain junk? Host Frank Stasio talks with the founders of the Bastard Film Encounter, Marsha Gordon, associate professor of film studies at North Carolina State University; and Skip Elsheimer, founder of A/V Geeks.