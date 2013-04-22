Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Local Filmmaker Takes Over Reality TV

Figure 8 Films Production About Twins Conjoined At The Head
Figure 8 Films Production About Conjoined Twins
Miracle Man: John of God by Figure 8 Films
No Arms Needed by Figure 8 Films
Miracle Steps by Figure 8 Productions
The 627 Lb Woman by Figure 8 Films
Jon & Kate Plus 8 from Figure 8 Films

Bill Hayes is the founder of Figure 8 Films, a Carrboro production company which created hits like "Jon & Kate Plus 8," "Nineteen Kids and Counting," and "Sister Wives."

Hayes grew up on a chicken, tobacco and dairy farm in the quiet town of Mt. Airy, North Carolina. When colleagues and friends told him he was crazy for starting a production company in North Carolina, he said, "why not?" Bill Hayes joins host Frank Stasio to discuss his success as a documentarian, producer and director.

http://youtu.be/fi7CohdOw6Q

The State of Things
