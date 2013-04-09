Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

International Comedy Duo Take North Carolina

Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo met at music school at age 12, and they've been on a mission ever since to make classical music a little less serious. The two accomplished musicians are bringing their classical music comedy show to Greensboro and Greenville this weekend. Igudesman & Joo join host Frank Stasio in the studio to listen to some of their performances and talk about mixing classical music with pop songs, props, and slapstick.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xui7x_KF7bY&feature=player_embedded

Tags

The State of ThingsComedyMusic
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
See stories by Isaac-Davy Aronson