One Man’s Search For The Next American Revolution

The nation’s wealth is now concentrated in so few hands, the wealth gap growing so fast, that even its most ardent defenders question whether our current form of corporate capitalism can survive. Gar Alperovitz is looking for the next American Revolution. He is a professor of political Economy at the University of Maryland and author of the book, “What Then Must We Do: Straight Talk about the Next American Revolution” (Chelsea Green/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks to him about what can be done to save capitalism.

http://vimeo.com/60275490