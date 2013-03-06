Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Life And Times Of Sir Walter Ralegh

  Sir Walter Ralegh has never set foot in North Carolina. He’s certainly never seen the city that was named for him. But there he is. Airports and cemeteries bear his name; statues of his likeness are all around town. Why does Ralegh have such a hold on the popular imagination?

Host Frank Stasio will try to parse fact from fiction with his guest Christopher Armitage, a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  Armitage is working on a book, “Literary and Visual Ralegh: Writings of and Visual Reproductions of Sir Walter Ralegh” (Manchester University Press).

