The State of Things

Artist Turns Good Fortune Into Exhibit

Nerys Levy, Russia
Nerys Levy
/

Where would you go if someone called you and offered you a free trip to anywhere in the world?

For artist Nerys Levy, the choice was easy. “My deceased husband was Russian-Jewish,” says Levy. “I had grown up on the edge of Russian culture in our married life. So there was an emotional quality. I also knew this would be a wonderful artistic experience.” 

As a landscape artist, Levy saw the trip down the Volga River as a creative opportunity.  “The country has such a rich cultural history that has been submerged and is now re-emerging.”  

Levy won the trip as part of a giveaway during a WUNC Radio fundraiser last year. Following the voyage, she created an exhibit: “A Journey In Russia Thanks To WUNC” was shown at the FRANK Gallery in Chapel Hill in early February.  

“The work I did is raw,” she says about the process. “A lot of drawings. This process of work is something I have - while not really perfected - it’s something I did a lot of in polar regions. I worked very, very quickly.” 

You can find more of Nerys Levy’s work at her website.  

Nerys Levy
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
Dave DeWitt