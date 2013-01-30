Artist Makes Indoor Tornado At CAM

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy7S8lCohN4

Many people see the beauty of art in its mystery and enigma, but Alistair McClymont would tell you that there is great wonder in knowing exactly how things work. In his latest exhibit, “Everything We Are Capable of Seeing,” McClymont creates different weather phenomena inside of CAM Raleigh, including rainbows and tornadoes. His exhibit opens on February 1st. Alistair McClymont is a mixed-media artist, and he joins our host Frank Stasio on today's program.