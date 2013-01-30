Bringing The World Home To You

Artist Makes Indoor Tornado At CAM

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy7S8lCohN4

  Many people see the beauty of art in its mystery and enigma, but Alistair McClymont would tell you that there is great wonder in knowing exactly how things work. In his latest exhibit, “Everything We Are Capable of Seeing,” McClymont creates different weather phenomena inside of CAM Raleigh, including rainbows and tornadoes. His exhibit opens on February 1st. Alistair McClymont is a mixed-media artist, and he joins our host Frank Stasio on today's program.

The State of Things
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
