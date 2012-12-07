In 1972, 10 young activists in Wilmington were convicted of arson and conspiracy related to racial violence. Their conviction immediately became a worldwide cause. Now, legal notes from the original prosecutor of the case raise more questions about the fairness of the trial. The Wilmington 10 are seeking to clear their names with a pardon from outgoing Gov. Bev Perdue.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Timothy Tyson, a visiting professor of American Christianity and Southern Culture at Duke Divinity School; Irving Joyner, a professor of law at North Carolina Central University and co-chair of the Wilmington 10 Pardons of Innocence Project; and Cash Michaels, a journalist, filmmaker, and coordinator of the Wilmington 10 Pardons of Innocence Project.