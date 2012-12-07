Bringing The World Home To You

The Wilmington 10

In 1972, 10 young activists in Wilmington were convicted of arson and conspiracy related to racial violence. Their conviction immediately became a worldwide cause. Now, legal notes from the original prosecutor of the case raise more questions about the fairness of the trial. The Wilmington 10 are seeking to clear their names with a pardon from outgoing Gov. Bev Perdue.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by Timothy Tyson, a visiting professor of American Christianity and Southern Culture at Duke Divinity School; Irving Joyner, a professor of law at North Carolina Central University and co-chair of the Wilmington 10 Pardons of Innocence Project; and Cash Michaels, a journalist, filmmaker, and coordinator of the Wilmington 10 Pardons of Innocence Project.

Irving JoynerWilmington 10Timothy Tyson
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
