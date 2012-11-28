Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Film Looks At GA Intentional Community Koinonia Farms

In 1942, Clarence and Florence Jordan helped found Koinonia right outside of Americus, Georgia. They sought to create an intentional community where residents would live and practice equality and integration. Koinonia, and many other Christian intentional communities like it, thrive today.

The Durham Main Library will screen the documentary “Briars in the Cotton Patch: The Story of Koinonia Farms,” Thursday, November 29th. Introducing the film will be Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, who joins Host Frank Stasio on the show today to discuss the history of Koinonia. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove is the associate minister at St. John’s Baptist Church in Durham, the author of “The Awakening of Hope” (Zondervan/2012) and a founder and resident of Rutba House.

The State of ThingsKoinoniaDocumentary
