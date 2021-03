Lizard Lick, North Carolina is the southern setting of one of truTV’s hit shows. It’s called Lizard Lick Towing, and it features the outlandish humor of star Ron Shirley, not to mention plenty of bizarre antics on the part of car owners whose vehicles have been towed. Shirley is in town for this weekend’s LickAPalooza, but first he joins host Frank Stasio in the studio.