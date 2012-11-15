shrinking polar ice caps, rising temperatures, vanishing forests, acidic oceans and superstorms. Welcome to the new planet earth. A renowned environmental writer came up with this new spelling of Earth - Eaarth - because the planet we live on no longer resembles the planet we used to live on. The new planet has a new name. The new Earth came about after we learned to burn fossil fuels and warmed everything up. Environmental activist Bill McKibben comes to Duke on Monday the 19th, but first he speaks to host Frank Stasio.