Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Is North Carolina A Swing State?

In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina, marking the first time the state went for the Democratic candidate in over 30 years. In fact, in the previous couple of elections, Republicans won with solid victories. George W Bush had double digit leads over Al Gore and John Kerry. So what happened in 2008, and can it be repeated? Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson discusses North Carolina’s swing state status with John Hood, the president of the John Locke Foundation; Thomas Jensen, the director of Raleigh's Public Policy Polling; John Kappler, the research director at North Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation; and Andy Taylor, a political science professor at North Carolina State University.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSwing State2012 Presidential ElectionPublic Policy PollingNorth Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation
Stay Connected
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
See stories by Isaac-Davy Aronson
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen