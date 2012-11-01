Is North Carolina A Swing State?

In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina, marking the first time the state went for the Democratic candidate in over 30 years. In fact, in the previous couple of elections, Republicans won with solid victories. George W Bush had double digit leads over Al Gore and John Kerry. So what happened in 2008, and can it be repeated? Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson discusses North Carolina’s swing state status with John Hood, the president of the John Locke Foundation; Thomas Jensen, the director of Raleigh's Public Policy Polling; John Kappler, the research director at North Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation; and Andy Taylor, a political science professor at North Carolina State University.