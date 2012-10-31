Black Feminism Today

In 1970, Beverly Guy-Sheftall helped create the first women’s studies department at Spelman College, and it became the first and only department of its kind at a historically Black college.

Throughout her career, Guy-Sheftall shed light on and encouraged the work of Black feminism around the globe. Host Frank Stasio talks about the importance of Black feminism with Beverly Guy-Sheftall, professor of women’s studies and founder and director of the Women’s Research and Resource Center at Spelman College.