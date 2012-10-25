The History of Voting

At the start of our nation, a very small margin of people was allowed the right to vote. Due to decades of struggle, that right is much more widespread today, however, some experts say it’s becoming harder to fulfill. Host Frank Stasio talks about the transformative history of voting in North Carolina with Devin Burghart, vice president of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights; Irving Joyner, a law professor at North Carolina Central University; and Jason Roberts, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.