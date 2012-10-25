Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The History of Voting

At the start of our nation, a very small margin of people was allowed the right to vote. Due to decades of struggle, that right is much more widespread today, however, some experts say it’s becoming harder to fulfill. Host Frank Stasio talks about the transformative history of voting in North Carolina with Devin Burghart, vice president of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights; Irving Joyner, a law professor at North Carolina Central University; and Jason Roberts, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The State of ThingsIrving JoynerJason RobertsDevin BurghartVoting
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
