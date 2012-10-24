Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Loneliness as a Way of Life

Just about everyone feels lonely, and yet loneliness is still so often private and difficult to articulate. Tom Dumm is a professor of political science at Amherst College and author of the book “Loneliness as a Way of Life” (Harvard University Press/ 2008).

In his meditation on loneliness, he asks: Is there something basic in our political and social structures that make us lonely? Host Frank Stasio talks about loneliness and politics with Tom Dumm; Duke University Literature Department Chair Michael Hardt, the author of "Declaration" (Argo Navis/ 2012); and Duke University Law Professor Jedediah Purdy, author of "A Tolerable Anarchy: Rebels, Reactionaries and the Making of American Freedom" (Knopf/2009).

