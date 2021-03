The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame recently brought Kay Byer onto its hallowed roster.

Byer was North Carolina's first female poet laureate, serving from 2005 to 2009. She spent her adult life in the mountains of western North Carolina, channeling the landscape and voices into her work. Her new book of poetry is called "Descent" (Louisiana State University Press/ 2012). Byer joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her writing.