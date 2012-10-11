The free market is the backbone of the United States economy, but is it as friendly as the experts claim?

John Staddon doesn’t think so. His new book, “The Malign Hand of the Market: The Insidious Forces on Wall Street that are Destroying Financial Markets and What We Can Do About It” (McGraw-Hill/2012), examines how the free market has been subverted. Host Frank Stasio talks about the free market and how it can be fixed with John Staddon, James B. Duke professor of psychology and professor of biology and neurobiology emeritus at Duke University.